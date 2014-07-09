Jul 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 28,232.438 million rupees Open interest : 934,140 Volume : 455,091 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.7900 81.9150 81.5700 81.6725 3449 21499 1195.19036 14627 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.1525 82.1800 82.0450 82.0575 12 196 9.69149 118 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.8075 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.7800 103.0225 102.5075 102.6750 3277 26581 1405.12971 13678 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.3325 103.4150 103.0500 103.1800 66 724 12.80283 124 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.1700 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.1925 59.2075 58.9125 59.0575 1341 2799 305.73739 5179 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.4800 59.4800 59.3000 59.3000 4 12 0.29722 5 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.1050 60.1725 59.9075 60.0300 16996 554942 22871.14089 381086 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.4700 60.4950 60.2575 60.3800 1382 166315 2109.33007 34956 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8750 60.8750 60.6750 60.7500 146 143184 297.57154 4902 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1000 61.1400 61.0800 61.0850 7 7047 4.89052 80 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4250 61.5100 61.4250 61.4525 19 4178 20.53232 334 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9100 61.9100 61.7900 61.7900 2 3852 0.1237 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6825 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0600 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4650 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8925 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2725 0 1468 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)