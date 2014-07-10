Jul 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,466.228 million rupees Open interest : 930,257 Volume : 1,166,052 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.7625 82.2450 81.5675 82.1375 5445 22259 1876.73226 22930 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.3000 82.6500 82.0100 82.5625 36 296 15.72778 191 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.8575 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.7300 103.3200 102.4000 103.1500 4665 30634 2182.37095 21236 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.0775 103.8500 102.9500 103.6750 125 766 42.40184 411 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.0725 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.9425 59.6500 58.8825 59.5825 3139 4389 829.21781 14013 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.2900 59.9950 59.2900 59.9950 12 18 1.60852 27 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.9800 60.4250 59.7800 60.3350 41554 511615 60091.29332 1000964 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.3000 60.7650 60.1400 60.6675 3850 189947 4897.06183 81116 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.6500 61.1225 60.5750 61.0250 819 152336 1513.24033 24895 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.0000 61.5000 60.9825 61.5000 11 7082 2.69054 44 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9900 61.7525 60.9900 61.7525 12 4252 10.78192 175 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.7000 62.2500 61.7000 62.2500 7 3852 3.10042 50 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6700 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0550 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4650 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8975 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2825 0 1468 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)