Jul 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 40,389.438 million rupees Open interest : 931,120 Volume : 652,975 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.0900 82.2500 81.8300 81.8825 3902 19784 1272.80646 15513 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.5725 82.6025 82.2475 82.3150 38 447 17.98248 218 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.4725 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.3500 103.5125 102.9800 103.0525 3642 30093 1527.40067 14796 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.8575 103.9875 103.5500 103.6500 82 905 52.12264 502 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8000 1 2 0.10439 1 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.6300 59.6850 59.3425 59.3925 1460 3146 345.68247 5811 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.8875 59.9825 59.7550 59.7550 10 26 4.91072 82 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.3200 60.4600 60.1400 60.1825 23295 507063 34366.64588 569919 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.7775 60.8000 60.4800 60.5375 1653 196788 2199.16224 36263 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0750 61.1200 60.9000 60.9150 287 154784 559.43019 9170 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5025 61.6575 61.3075 61.3075 8 7027 4.97267 81 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7400 61.7600 61.7000 61.7600 26 4394 38.09256 617 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1000 62.1000 62.1000 62.1000 1 3852 0.1242 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0950 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4850 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8975 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3275 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7200 0 1468 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)