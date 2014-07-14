Jul 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,519.221 million rupees Open interest : 955,496 Volume : 474,964 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.0500 82.2750 81.7400 82.1300 3200 19316 1043.4336 12718 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.1800 82.6800 82.1800 82.5325 68 1716 120.28425 1457 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.0450 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.9500 103.2800 102.8000 103.1225 3207 29888 1275.57983 12376 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.2825 103.7500 103.2775 103.6400 50 2114 131.90955 1273 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.4550 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.3000 59.5150 59.2475 59.3975 1460 3256 284.22839 4787 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.7800 59.7800 59.7800 59.7800 2 28 0.11956 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.1850 60.3775 60.0850 60.2825 15995 509158 24055.07878 399326 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.5050 60.7225 60.4425 60.6450 1601 216455 2444.27573 40333 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8225 61.0800 60.8225 60.9750 169 155349 134.79434 2212 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2000 61.4500 61.2000 61.2000 8 7005 12.18203 199 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6300 61.7300 61.5300 61.5900 13 4548 15.78567 256 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9000 62.1000 61.9000 61.9650 5 3852 1.54893 25 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7500 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1275 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5275 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9475 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3250 0 1468 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)