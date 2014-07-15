Jul 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,339.742 million rupees Open interest : 944,172 Volume : 467,441 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.0875 82.2500 81.8525 82.0400 3070 18262 994.49184 12121 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.6500 82.6500 82.3000 82.4475 31 2948 103.97262 1261 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.3125 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.8775 103.4000 102.7700 103.3625 4383 28836 1806.4509 17528 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.4800 106.3800 103.3025 104.2350 135 3725 219.75124 2121 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.5000 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.3450 59.4475 59.2800 59.3250 1335 3022 267.99366 4515 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.7000 59.7000 59.5825 59.5875 4 30 0.23858 4 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.2550 60.4100 60.2150 60.2650 17826 486062 22955.33291 380636 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6450 60.7500 60.5650 60.6075 1664 222162 2438.51585 40200 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0325 61.1000 60.9350 61.0300 171 160579 502.23737 8233 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3825 61.4600 61.3000 61.3000 16 7400 40.11416 653 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7600 61.7600 61.7500 61.7500 4 4554 0.37055 6 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.9650 0 3852 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8325 3 403 5.08943 81 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2100 3 100 5.11979 81 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 1 631 0.0632 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0200 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3925 0 1468 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)