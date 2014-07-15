Jul 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Tuesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 29,339.742 million rupees
Open interest : 944,172
Volume : 467,441
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.0875 82.2500 81.8525 82.0400 3070 18262 994.49184 12121
EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.6500 82.6500 82.3000 82.4475 31 2948 103.97262 1261
EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.3125 0 35 0 0
GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.8775 103.4000 102.7700 103.3625 4383 28836 1806.4509 17528
GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.4800 106.3800 103.3025 104.2350 135 3725 219.75124 2121
GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.5000 0 2 0 0
JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.3450 59.4475 59.2800 59.3250 1335 3022 267.99366 4515
JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.7000 59.7000 59.5825 59.5875 4 30 0.23858 4
USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.2550 60.4100 60.2150 60.2650 17826 486062 22955.33291 380636
USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6450 60.7500 60.5650 60.6075 1664 222162 2438.51585 40200
USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0325 61.1000 60.9350 61.0300 171 160579 502.23737 8233
USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3825 61.4600 61.3000 61.3000 16 7400 40.11416 653
USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7600 61.7600 61.7500 61.7500 4 4554 0.37055 6
USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.9650 0 3852 0 0
USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8325 3 403 5.08943 81
USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2100 3 100 5.11979 81
USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 1 631 0.0632 1
USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0200 0 101 0 0
USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3925 0 1468 0 0
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
