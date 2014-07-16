Jul 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,730.151 million rupees Open interest : 957,868 Volume : 392,312 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.8875 81.9525 81.5300 81.5550 3227 18835 1004.95413 12299 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.2600 82.2600 81.9500 81.9975 41 3150 33.45553 407 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.2800 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.3000 103.6625 103.0900 103.1225 3101 26443 1475.12595 14292 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.9600 103.9600 103.6000 103.6300 177 7479 418.762 4037 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8725 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.3300 59.3600 59.1975 59.2225 1250 3304 299.741 5057 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.6150 59.6150 59.5500 59.5500 2 30 0.11917 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.3700 60.4175 60.2300 60.2575 13957 487522 18806.79773 311890 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.7125 60.7500 60.5800 60.6050 1204 227964 2264.32727 37341 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1000 61.1000 60.9600 60.9775 145 164486 371.80446 6093 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4375 61.4575 61.3350 61.3350 8 7447 35.00189 570 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7050 61.7500 61.6225 61.6225 4 4606 18.65646 302 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1000 62.2850 62.1000 62.2850 2 3852 0.12439 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8825 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2575 0 100 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6500 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0650 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0100 64.1100 64.0100 64.1100 2 1478 1.2812 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)