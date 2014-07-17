Jul 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,266.442 million rupees Open interest : 955,541 Volume : 386,632 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.4000 81.5900 81.4000 81.5425 3436 16678 1097.79791 13467 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.9625 81.9975 81.8875 81.9375 171 4615 176.994 2161 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.7550 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.2500 103.2775 102.9700 103.0375 3178 24029 1323.08463 12836 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.7000 103.7400 103.4600 103.4825 224 8651 174.81474 1689 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.6200 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.3300 59.4500 59.2750 59.3900 1633 3254 567.93957 9567 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.7200 59.7700 59.6700 59.7600 12 41 0.95505 16 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.2900 60.3100 60.1825 60.2800 13654 458401 17216.70215 285743 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6400 60.6400 60.5350 60.6050 1568 253765 3341.82161 55154 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9925 60.9925 60.9375 60.9800 107 167411 332.46515 5454 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3100 61.3100 61.3100 61.3100 1 7448 0.06131 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7050 61.7200 61.7050 61.7200 2 4617 0.67891 11 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1000 62.1500 62.0500 62.1300 9 3881 32.36865 521 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8575 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.9975 65.9975 60.3200 60.3200 2 100 0.75791 12 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6200 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0350 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4050 0 1478 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)