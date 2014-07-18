Jul 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 32,680.932 million rupees Open interest : 944,058 Volume : 523,373 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.7200 81.9300 81.6500 81.6875 3273 14154 1614.36244 19748 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.2800 82.2850 81.9800 82.0575 75 5792 120.61076 1468 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.7675 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.2550 103.5350 103.1500 103.2075 2922 23799 1315.72994 12737 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.8800 103.9000 103.6500 103.6925 81 8699 64.73734 624 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.5575 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.4775 59.8000 59.4775 59.5925 1246 3615 272.50135 4570 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 60.0100 60.0700 59.8400 59.8800 16 53 1.6786 28 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.3900 60.6175 60.3425 60.4075 18730 435588 25257.86287 417860 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.8600 60.9175 60.6725 60.7500 2254 264180 3724.60814 61290 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2225 61.2400 61.0475 61.1050 130 169411 273.16033 4468 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4925 61.4925 61.2325 61.2325 10 7483 33.38375 543 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8025 61.8500 61.8025 61.8500 2 4618 0.12365 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1025 62.1025 62.0925 62.0925 2 3916 2.17329 35 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9125 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2875 0 100 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6875 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1050 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4850 0 1478 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)