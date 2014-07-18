Jul 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Friday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 32,680.932 million rupees
Open interest : 944,058
Volume : 523,373
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.7200 81.9300 81.6500 81.6875 3273 14154 1614.36244 19748
EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.2800 82.2850 81.9800 82.0575 75 5792 120.61076 1468
EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.7675 0 35 0 0
GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.2550 103.5350 103.1500 103.2075 2922 23799 1315.72994 12737
GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.8800 103.9000 103.6500 103.6925 81 8699 64.73734 624
GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.5575 0 2 0 0
JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.4775 59.8000 59.4775 59.5925 1246 3615 272.50135 4570
JPYINR 27-Aug-14 60.0100 60.0700 59.8400 59.8800 16 53 1.6786 28
USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.3900 60.6175 60.3425 60.4075 18730 435588 25257.86287 417860
USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.8600 60.9175 60.6725 60.7500 2254 264180 3724.60814 61290
USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2225 61.2400 61.0475 61.1050 130 169411 273.16033 4468
USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4925 61.4925 61.2325 61.2325 10 7483 33.38375 543
USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8025 61.8500 61.8025 61.8500 2 4618 0.12365 2
USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1025 62.1025 62.0925 62.0925 2 3916 2.17329 35
USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9125 0 403 0 0
USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2875 0 100 0 0
USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6875 0 631 0 0
USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1050 0 101 0 0
USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4850 0 1478 0 0
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
