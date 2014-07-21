Jul 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 27,581.371 million rupees Open interest : 953,345 Volume : 443,145 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.6900 81.7275 81.5200 81.6875 2706 12134 1159.35134 14203 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.7500 82.0800 81.7500 82.0625 48 5845 28.28663 345 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.9025 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.2050 103.2050 102.9125 103.1100 2596 22996 1214.15305 11784 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.5800 103.6275 103.4025 103.5825 68 8696 17.28938 167 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.6700 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.6025 59.6300 59.4850 59.6000 1205 3077 261.0925 4384 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.4700 59.8800 59.4700 59.8800 5 58 1.01701 17 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.4125 60.4325 60.2350 60.4075 14337 408383 20168.32474 334286 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.7100 60.7550 60.5750 60.7300 1979 300748 4280.33266 70562 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9900 61.1000 60.9450 61.0975 193 172604 446.78052 7320 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3000 61.3900 61.3000 61.3900 3 7484 0.2453 4 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5000 61.7100 61.5000 61.7100 2 4654 4.43556 72 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1125 62.1125 62.1125 62.1125 1 3916 0.06211 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0100 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3850 0 100 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7875 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2075 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5875 0 1478 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)