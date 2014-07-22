Jul 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Tuesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 26,139.057 million rupees
Open interest : 953,599
Volume : 421,319
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.5000 81.6175 81.3100 81.3350 2667 13208 868.93826 10668
EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.9825 82.0100 81.7500 81.7600 125 5782 49.0432 599
EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.8175 0 35 0 0
GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.9800 103.0125 102.8550 102.9325 2330 22812 1085.02593 10542
GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.5175 103.5175 103.3425 103.4000 62 8784 20.16633 195
GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.4925 0 2 0 0
JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.4700 59.4775 59.3350 59.4000 1155 3171 247.47559 4166
JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.7700 59.7700 59.6575 59.7100 13 61 0.89573 15
USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.4175 60.4175 60.2400 60.3275 13080 387654 18570.43487 307912
USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6475 60.7000 60.5800 60.6575 2704 312887 4028.09074 66427
USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0000 61.0500 60.9475 61.0225 365 180275 1231.65447 20188
USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3325 61.4275 61.3325 61.3625 20 7683 30.51552 497
USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7125 61.8200 61.7125 61.7150 4 4656 4.20354 68
USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1600 62.2100 62.1600 62.2100 7 3876 2.61233 42
USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9875 0 403 0 0
USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3650 0 100 0 0
USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7650 0 631 0 0
USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1900 0 101 0 0
USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5675 0 1478 0 0
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
SPEED GUIDE :
RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:>
INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF,
NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES :
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)