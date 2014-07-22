Jul 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 26,139.057 million rupees Open interest : 953,599 Volume : 421,319 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.5000 81.6175 81.3100 81.3350 2667 13208 868.93826 10668 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.9825 82.0100 81.7500 81.7600 125 5782 49.0432 599 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.8175 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.9800 103.0125 102.8550 102.9325 2330 22812 1085.02593 10542 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.5175 103.5175 103.3425 103.4000 62 8784 20.16633 195 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.4925 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.4700 59.4775 59.3350 59.4000 1155 3171 247.47559 4166 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.7700 59.7700 59.6575 59.7100 13 61 0.89573 15 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.4175 60.4175 60.2400 60.3275 13080 387654 18570.43487 307912 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6475 60.7000 60.5800 60.6575 2704 312887 4028.09074 66427 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0000 61.0500 60.9475 61.0225 365 180275 1231.65447 20188 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3325 61.4275 61.3325 61.3625 20 7683 30.51552 497 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7125 61.8200 61.7125 61.7150 4 4656 4.20354 68 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1600 62.2100 62.1600 62.2100 7 3876 2.61233 42 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9875 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3650 0 100 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7650 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1900 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5675 0 1478 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)