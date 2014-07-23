Jul 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 38,025.603 million rupees Open interest : 1,009,714 Volume : 611,348 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.0750 81.1550 80.9550 81.0050 2300 12195 885.19337 10922 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.4500 81.5575 81.3625 81.4175 561 8330 388.78027 4774 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.5275 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.8200 102.8700 102.4225 102.4750 3822 20896 1672.95348 16295 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.2300 103.3825 102.9000 102.9800 608 10904 343.97286 3332 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.3475 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.3600 59.4425 59.2675 59.2950 1143 2837 302.14251 5089 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.7375 59.7375 59.6000 59.6075 8 68 0.71557 12 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.2500 60.2600 60.1025 60.1300 14954 380832 22802.13154 378908 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.5475 60.5900 60.4250 60.4475 3694 357053 9680.24355 159997 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8800 60.9350 60.7750 60.7925 424 197635 1943.70697 31925 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2425 61.2975 61.1525 61.1800 12 7681 5.4543 89 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6625 61.6625 61.4750 61.5575 3 4657 0.1847 3 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0800 62.0800 61.8900 61.8900 2 3876 0.12397 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9275 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3100 0 100 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7100 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1375 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5150 0 1478 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)