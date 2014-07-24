Jul 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 36,294.016 million rupees Open interest : 1,017,973 Volume : 584,967 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 80.8900 81.0950 80.6925 81.0350 3311 10344 952.7663 11774 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.2500 81.5000 81.1100 81.4375 464 9010 181.6485 2234 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.7700 81.7700 81.7700 81.7700 1 36 0.08177 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.3500 102.4350 102.1850 102.3075 3798 18499 1632.38846 15957 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.8300 102.9100 102.6675 102.7950 610 12362 256.83632 2498 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.9100 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.1525 59.2500 59.1125 59.1775 1229 2569 232.63738 3930 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.5275 59.5725 59.4800 59.5125 69 63 8.93032 150 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.0900 60.1700 60.0100 60.1275 14711 323621 22064.65857 367174 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.3000 60.4875 60.3000 60.4500 3893 400927 8647.78833 143149 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7100 60.8125 60.6800 60.8025 843 220957 2175.48211 35803 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1000 61.1500 61.0600 61.1425 40 7988 90.10468 1474 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4250 61.5250 61.4250 61.5050 27 5006 38.25173 622 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.7275 61.9075 61.7275 61.9000 9 3876 12.44176 201 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7525 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1300 0 100 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5275 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9525 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3300 0 1478 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)