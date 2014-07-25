GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
Jul 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 30,271.367 million rupees Open interest : 1,013,242 Volume : 484,349 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.0225 81.0850 80.7700 80.8650 2744 10226 998.45732 12337 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.4000 81.4750 81.1875 81.2550 547 10221 208.65654 2566 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.1825 0 36 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.2050 102.2775 101.9500 102.0625 3048 15698 1567.6815 15356 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.6525 102.7625 102.4200 102.5575 659 12988 368.73652 3596 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.7325 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.1000 59.1600 58.9550 59.0100 787 2596 176.98428 2998 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.4500 59.4575 59.2800 59.3350 124 311 23.44438 395 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.1175 60.1950 60.0700 60.1075 11213 279214 18889.30337 314193 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.4600 60.5125 60.3925 60.4300 3263 435761 7393.07085 122320 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8125 60.8400 60.7400 60.7750 191 227001 525.16777 8639 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1500 61.1500 61.0700 61.1000 14 7586 28.11097 460 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4625 61.4625 61.4625 61.4625 8 5008 54.21147 882 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9000 62.0000 61.8525 61.8525 5 3881 37.54249 607 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7400 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1150 0 100 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5125 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9350 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3100 0 1478 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.