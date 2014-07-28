Jul 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 39,731.259 million rupees Open interest : 1,036,110 Volume : 624,174 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 80.8900 80.8900 80.6800 80.7250 1390 5728 822.75964 10194 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.0950 81.2600 81.0425 81.2400 3030 12346 1332.13608 16417 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.5000 81.6000 81.2625 81.6000 75 2000 184.84151 2265 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.0250 102.0550 101.9700 102.0400 2126 8261 1878.64213 18415 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.4675 102.6100 102.3950 102.5950 2295 17109 1662.96839 16224 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.9000 103.1200 102.9000 103.0175 31 1000 109.39325 1061 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.0050 59.0650 59.0000 59.0175 932 2030 176.47618 2989 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.3575 59.4250 59.2525 59.3825 1304 2423 352.08042 5935 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.6675 59.6800 59.6675 59.6800 4 150 8.95199 150 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.1200 60.1275 60.0775 60.0950 6168 186136 12657.24593 210616 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.4275 60.4650 60.3875 60.4500 8822 536222 19045.19457 315235 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7550 60.8300 60.7400 60.8200 531 241941 1405.34336 23123 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1050 61.1550 61.0850 61.1550 23 7707 49.57631 811 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4000 61.7800 61.4000 61.4550 8 5125 13.47681 219 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.7425 62.1800 61.5425 61.8475 14 3928 19.40038 314 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.9500 62.1000 61.9500 62.1000 4 409 0.3721 6 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.0000 62.0000 62.0000 62.0000 2 300 12.4 200 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4550 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8700 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2425 0 1478 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6225 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)