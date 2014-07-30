Jul 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 19,909.866 million rupees Open interest : 862,055 Volume : 316,109 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.1875 81.2000 80.8925 80.9275 1901 11762 901.05518 11120 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.6325 81.6325 81.3450 81.3975 48 3488 139.48728 1711 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.3325 102.5350 102.1875 102.2275 1904 15649 1046.29542 10223 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.0000 103.0250 102.8200 102.8225 58 3065 239.49649 2326 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.2625 59.2750 59.0425 59.0625 1541 2551 380.64858 6431 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.6975 59.6975 59.3875 59.3875 2 151 0.11909 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.4200 60.5450 60.3750 60.4000 9134 537478 14296.40065 236510 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8775 60.8775 60.7450 60.7550 1065 266998 2881.73642 47388 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1950 61.1950 61.0925 61.1000 16 7795 5.74596 94 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5500 61.5500 61.4225 61.4375 4 5098 2.028 33 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.8575 61.8575 61.8000 61.8000 6 3956 4.3914 71 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2425 62.4500 62.2425 62.2500 6 469 12.46178 200 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1200 0 300 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5175 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9400 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3125 0 1478 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7000 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)