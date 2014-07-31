Jul 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 36,256.569 million rupees Open interest : 867,208 Volume : 580,717 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.0500 81.5125 81.0175 81.4550 4007 13645 1506.64292 18551 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.4975 81.9375 81.4925 81.9350 336 6921 295.16692 3616 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.0200 82.2700 82.0200 82.2700 4 4 0.32858 4 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.3500 102.7575 102.3075 102.7000 2892 14614 1265.94259 12351 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.8825 103.2850 102.8825 103.2850 50 3565 64.99466 631 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.5200 103.8000 103.5200 103.8000 5 15 1.55666 15 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 58.9700 59.2300 58.8625 59.1925 2336 2381 558.56106 9454 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.3125 59.5525 59.2725 59.5150 19 156 6.12365 103 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.7700 59.7700 59.7700 59.7700 2 2 0.11954 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.4800 60.8900 60.4700 60.8525 18269 507307 28805.23696 474567 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9175 61.2625 60.8500 61.2350 2300 297708 3524.32904 57732 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2050 61.6000 61.1950 61.5750 129 8587 106.91229 1741 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5975 62.0700 61.5975 61.9800 58 4170 111.95072 1810 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9000 62.2000 61.9000 62.1500 12 4069 8.39164 135 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3250 62.5000 62.3200 62.5000 3 469 0.31197 5 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0650 0 300 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4750 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9050 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2875 0 1478 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6825 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)