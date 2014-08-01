Aug 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 50,943.140 million rupees Open interest : 826,473 Volume : 812,762 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.7325 82.4150 81.7050 82.3475 2632 13290 941.6024 11484 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.2300 82.9000 82.1875 82.8525 120 8116 120.61449 1465 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.7700 83.2700 82.7700 83.0500 10 12 0.91337 11 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.9000 103.5450 102.9000 103.4275 4057 16885 2048.38569 19839 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.5500 104.0700 103.5400 104.0475 103 4040 62.61889 604 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.1500 104.5200 104.1500 104.5200 9 22 2.29751 22 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.3950 59.9050 59.3100 59.7475 1870 2624 514.49346 8639 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.1825 60.2025 60.1275 60.1275 6 150 2.2867 38 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 60.2700 60.2700 60.2700 60.2700 2 4 0.12054 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.9900 61.5325 60.9900 61.4650 24709 450953 42440.89456 692681 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.4325 61.9275 61.3900 61.8425 2598 307369 4476.30933 72620 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7625 62.2700 61.7425 62.2350 282 10104 284.10791 4580 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.1975 62.7700 62.1825 62.7700 47 4679 41.13172 660 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.6500 63.0000 62.6500 63.0000 6 4124 3.4597 55 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0000 63.3000 62.8350 63.3000 8 506 3.90326 62 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5400 0 300 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9500 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3850 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7775 0 1478 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1725 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)