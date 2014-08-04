Aug 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 27,692.817 million rupees Open interest : 817,498 Volume : 435,937 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.1150 82.5125 82.1000 82.1775 2326 12075 821.30683 9979 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.7275 83.0000 82.6975 82.7025 23 8131 7.96026 96 EURINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6475 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.1000 103.3800 102.8975 102.9900 3624 16114 1827.52971 17725 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.5700 103.9800 103.5700 103.6300 26 4065 12.96883 125 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.2500 104.2500 104.2500 104.2500 2 22 0.2085 2 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.6375 59.9225 59.6200 59.6850 1287 1298 355.64789 5951 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.0675 60.2800 60.0525 60.0525 4 156 0.42088 7 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 60.5200 60.5200 60.5200 60.5200 2 6 0.12104 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.2500 61.4750 60.5225 61.2425 15899 432090 22573.97731 368154 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.6025 61.8700 61.5750 61.6425 1366 319736 2022.11379 32760 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.9500 62.1700 61.9425 62.0125 78 10854 66.36869 1069 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.4200 62.5200 62.3500 62.3500 7 4701 2.7484 44 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7500 62.9200 62.6825 62.6825 6 4137 1.44482 23 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3000 0 506 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1400 0 300 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5550 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9875 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3725 0 1478 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7725 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)