Aug 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 56,892.855 million rupees Open interest : 831,396 Volume : 898,282 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.9900 82.4775 81.9500 82.4250 3987 11412 1382.46685 16803 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.5800 82.9900 82.5800 82.9450 140 8698 96.56078 1166 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.1700 83.2700 83.1700 83.2700 4 14 0.33288 4 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.2000 104.0300 103.2000 103.9500 5844 11078 2890.46246 27858 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0100 104.6825 103.9900 104.6050 154 5564 44.34168 425 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5050 105.0200 104.5050 105.0200 14 30 1.46807 14 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.8000 60.4175 59.8000 60.3725 2326 1946 735.9662 12241 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.2600 60.7800 60.2600 60.7375 17 214 1.87489 31 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 60.7700 61.0200 60.7700 61.0200 6 12 0.36542 6 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.5100 61.9200 61.2500 61.7800 33292 408451 48791.13649 792181 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7300 62.2275 61.7150 62.1950 2302 358661 2860.63867 46161 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.1200 62.5750 62.1200 62.5400 107 11883 55.99425 898 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.7300 62.8375 62.6000 62.8375 11 4716 1.19145 19 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7600 63.3500 62.7600 63.2425 32 4276 14.05512 223 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.2000 63.6500 63.2000 63.6500 15 821 14.38487 227 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6750 0 300 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0750 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4975 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 64.5950 64.5950 64.5950 64.5950 2 1503 1.61488 25 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2625 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)