Aug 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 54,292.521 million rupees Open interest : 826,189 Volume : 864,079 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.6450 82.7925 82.1700 82.2875 3567 10233 1194.91259 14473 EURINR 26-Sep-14 83.1100 83.2675 82.7400 82.8150 84 8736 54.78019 660 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.6200 83.6200 83.6200 83.6200 2 16 0.16724 2 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.7500 104.1175 103.1500 103.2275 3754 7962 1463.14862 14112 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.5000 104.7025 103.8000 103.9350 156 4895 76.42493 733 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 105.1200 105.1200 104.5000 104.5000 6 30 0.62884 6 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 60.7850 60.9125 60.1900 60.2775 2332 2698 498.36834 8217 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 61.0875 61.1975 60.6225 60.7850 14 223 3.47104 57 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.0050 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.7500 61.9875 61.3825 61.4525 28745 366333 46697.00021 756614 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.1500 62.3900 61.8150 61.8950 2783 397623 3694.30407 59458 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.6300 62.6850 62.2175 62.2225 288 13946 583.05076 9329 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.9000 62.9000 62.6775 62.6775 8 4827 19.61918 313 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.3500 63.3500 62.7700 62.7700 4 4208 6.51531 103 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6825 0 826 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0650 0 301 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4725 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9000 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 64.8150 64.9000 64.8150 64.9000 2 1503 0.12972 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6800 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)