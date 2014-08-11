Aug 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 28,100.348 million rupees Open interest : 855,570 Volume : 445,279 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.1450 82.2900 82.0000 82.1950 2292 10689 746.80925 9089 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6500 82.7725 82.5925 82.7625 48 8726 19.43648 235 EURINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.4275 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.9800 103.1525 102.6400 102.9575 3150 8024 1344.30952 13062 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.5050 103.7800 103.3775 103.6375 137 5086 86.26254 833 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.5000 0 30 0 0 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 60.0200 60.2400 59.9450 60.1175 822 2328 174.07578 2896 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.4000 60.6200 60.4000 60.5300 5 227 0.48382 8 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.1000 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.3000 61.4750 61.2025 61.3800 15737 395273 24566.57361 400345 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7075 61.8725 61.6250 61.7975 1054 398168 1090.56008 17659 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0025 62.2200 62.0025 62.1800 37 13713 43.4611 699 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.4725 62.4725 62.4725 62.4725 4 4628 19.44387 311 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.8000 63.0025 62.8000 63.0025 9 4203 8.93177 142 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6100 0 826 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0000 0 301 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4075 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8400 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2275 0 1503 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6225 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)