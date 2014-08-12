Aug 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 26,776.185 million rupees Open interest : 827,016 Volume : 426,564 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.0075 82.1100 81.7675 81.7975 1854 9902 632.3659 7716 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6200 82.6200 82.3225 82.3350 63 8727 19.37388 235 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.7500 82.7500 82.7500 82.7500 2 16 0.1655 2 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.8500 102.9675 102.7475 102.8475 2438 8027 960.49796 9338 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.6125 103.6125 103.4325 103.5050 148 5071 77.30148 747 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.0500 104.0600 103.8025 103.8025 10 87 8.83879 85 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.9975 60.0625 59.8950 59.9275 1146 2526 272.01636 4536 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.3600 60.3800 60.3275 60.3275 5 231 0.30179 5 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.0025 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.3200 61.4100 61.2700 61.2950 13827 381213 20741.81253 338144 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.8000 61.8250 61.7000 61.7250 1806 382581 3731.48014 60414 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.1350 62.1900 62.0600 62.0675 119 15475 322.45889 5189 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.7875 62.7875 62.4725 62.4725 10 4497 9.38273 150 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1750 63.1750 62.8575 62.8575 3 4204 0.1892 3 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5875 0 826 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9775 0 301 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3850 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8125 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2000 0 1503 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5950 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)