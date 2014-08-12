BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
Aug 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 26,776.185 million rupees Open interest : 827,016 Volume : 426,564 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.0075 82.1100 81.7675 81.7975 1854 9902 632.3659 7716 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6200 82.6200 82.3225 82.3350 63 8727 19.37388 235 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.7500 82.7500 82.7500 82.7500 2 16 0.1655 2 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.8500 102.9675 102.7475 102.8475 2438 8027 960.49796 9338 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.6125 103.6125 103.4325 103.5050 148 5071 77.30148 747 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.0500 104.0600 103.8025 103.8025 10 87 8.83879 85 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.9975 60.0625 59.8950 59.9275 1146 2526 272.01636 4536 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.3600 60.3800 60.3275 60.3275 5 231 0.30179 5 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.0025 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.3200 61.4100 61.2700 61.2950 13827 381213 20741.81253 338144 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.8000 61.8250 61.7000 61.7250 1806 382581 3731.48014 60414 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.1350 62.1900 62.0600 62.0675 119 15475 322.45889 5189 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.7875 62.7875 62.4725 62.4725 10 4497 9.38273 150 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1750 63.1750 62.8575 62.8575 3 4204 0.1892 3 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5875 0 826 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9775 0 301 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3850 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8125 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2000 0 1503 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5950 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.