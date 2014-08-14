Aug 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 27,738.176 million rupees Open interest : 837,365 Volume : 437,428 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.8200 81.8250 81.4225 81.4875 2763 9636 1095.76077 13423 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.3775 82.3775 82.0200 82.0250 39 8724 15.37236 187 EURINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.3050 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 102.1900 102.1900 101.5275 101.5950 3595 9965 1658.06154 16274 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.8300 102.8300 102.1000 102.1575 339 6045 161.14287 1571 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.0000 103.0000 102.8000 102.8000 2 92 0.2058 2 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.7900 59.7900 59.4425 59.4925 1103 2392 223.58155 3751 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.0500 60.0500 59.9475 59.9475 4 231 0.23997 4 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.8425 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.2400 61.2425 60.8750 60.9100 15361 382775 22200.44124 363506 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.6550 61.6550 61.2575 61.3100 1957 383289 2030.08126 33014 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.9675 61.9900 61.6975 61.7475 152 21467 257.22982 4154 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.4525 62.4525 61.9975 61.9975 19 4065 62.96481 1014 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5500 62.5500 62.5200 62.5200 12 4216 28.13285 450 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9400 63.0400 62.9400 63.0400 5 834 2.01283 32 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.9000 65.9000 61.8000 61.8000 3 301 1.9773 31 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4225 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8550 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 64.7600 64.7600 64.7600 64.7600 2 1488 0.9714 15 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6350 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)