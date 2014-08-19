Aug 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,243.909 million rupees Open interest : 847,309 Volume : 386,372 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.2400 81.3075 81.0900 81.1275 1871 9685 721.10416 8881 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.7500 81.8325 81.6275 81.6425 82 8756 27.54875 337 EURINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.7700 0 16 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 101.7200 101.7675 101.1000 101.1600 2577 9808 1230.66669 12137 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.2700 102.3700 101.7075 101.7375 216 6302 102.99444 1009 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 1 92 0.1025 1 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.3950 59.3950 59.1950 59.2150 586 1987 130.09912 2195 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.7000 59.7400 59.6375 59.6450 7 235 0.8359 14 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.4000 0 12 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.9400 60.9400 60.7475 60.7850 11943 362352 18155.1563 298536 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2650 61.2975 61.1550 61.1925 2627 411418 3688.55568 60234 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5825 61.6900 61.5675 61.5775 120 23579 163.1017 2645 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9100 62.0000 61.9100 62.0000 17 4412 22.99456 371 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3625 62.3625 62.3625 62.3625 2 4216 0.68639 11 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.8000 62.8000 62.8000 62.8000 1 833 0.0628 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5250 0 301 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9325 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3600 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7475 0 1488 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1400 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)