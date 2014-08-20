Aug 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 36,979.180 million rupees Open interest : 885,617 Volume : 590,459 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 80.9600 81.1400 80.6350 80.6625 2591 8831 1092.67835 13518 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.6425 81.6600 81.1925 81.2050 63 8889 20.24852 249 EURINR 29-Oct-14 81.9000 82.0175 80.3700 82.0175 6 22 0.81786 10 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 101.1650 101.3600 100.7700 101.0975 4369 7938 1917.0169 18969 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.7850 101.9600 101.4300 101.7100 163 6181 74.92323 737 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 102.2500 102.2500 102.1000 102.1000 2 90 0.20435 2 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.1200 59.1625 58.7575 58.7925 1092 1976 206.49307 3503 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.5300 59.5300 59.2000 59.2475 25 243 2.31646 39 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.7500 59.7500 59.7500 59.7500 2 10 0.1195 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.8075 60.9800 60.6225 60.7250 16946 388483 29491.56077 485259 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.3075 61.3875 61.0500 61.1500 2793 424183 3925.52463 64161 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7000 61.7800 61.5000 61.5475 145 25639 236.72118 3840 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.0000 62.0000 61.9200 61.9200 7 4441 8.11042 131 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.4600 62.4600 62.3225 62.3225 2 4221 0.37462 6 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.1875 63.1875 62.7125 62.7125 4 864 2.07045 33 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3550 0 301 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7575 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1875 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5700 0 1488 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9600 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)