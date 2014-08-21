Aug 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 28,481.454 million rupees Open interest : 880,666 Volume : 453,397 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 80.4975 80.7550 80.3575 80.5575 2460 8649 1118.62194 13885 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.1000 81.2200 80.9300 81.1075 137 8983 55.9328 690 EURINR 29-Oct-14 81.5500 83.5000 81.4500 81.6000 10 32 1.47055 18 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 100.8050 100.9600 100.5025 100.7450 3721 9074 1521.426 15103 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.5000 101.5350 101.1600 101.3650 144 6205 44.1923 436 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.8500 102.1000 101.7500 101.9500 9 81 0.91755 9 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 58.5100 58.6775 58.4325 58.5225 1174 1806 212.8805 3635 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.9675 59.0850 58.8700 58.9275 13 246 0.88484 15 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.2500 59.3500 59.2500 59.3000 4 6 0.2372 4 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.8350 60.8600 60.6650 60.7350 14625 360852 22295.65951 366901 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1900 61.2850 61.0975 61.1650 1950 438807 2630.02883 42980 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6000 61.6825 61.4975 61.5675 319 32682 590.6058 9583 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9600 62.0100 61.8675 61.9900 10 4485 4.33802 70 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.0000 63.0000 62.2700 62.3950 8 4261 2.55783 41 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6250 62.6250 62.6250 62.6250 1 866 0.12525 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0100 63.0100 63.0100 63.0100 1 326 1.57525 25 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7125 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1400 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5250 0 1488 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9250 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)