Aug 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 38,459.738 million rupees Open interest : 916,929 Volume : 620,159 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Aug-14 80.5000 80.5000 80.2750 80.3150 2187 8263 920.31529 11451 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.0000 81.0000 80.8125 80.8400 221 9487 119.17739 1473 EURINR 29-Oct-14 81.5000 81.5000 81.5000 81.5000 2 31 0.89468 11 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 100.6500 100.6500 100.2050 100.2950 3185 7534 1348.19262 13435 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.1750 101.1750 100.8275 100.9175 299 7266 185.81661 1841 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.8500 101.8500 101.3000 101.3000 7 122 8.72563 86 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 58.4150 58.5475 58.1800 58.3600 1534 1717 283.93267 4866 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.7725 58.9350 58.6125 58.7800 37 223 5.05623 86 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.2000 59.3000 59.2000 59.2500 4 2 0.23695 4 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.5025 60.6250 60.4025 60.5125 17538 325630 25112.34066 415082 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0100 61.0550 60.8250 60.9375 5216 508219 9410.94855 154484 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4250 61.4250 61.2475 61.3350 452 35753 1004.89777 16382 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6850 61.7550 61.5650 61.7550 49 3887 47.8686 776 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0850 62.2300 61.9850 62.1350 11 4298 6.8961 111 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4700 62.4700 62.4700 62.4700 3 866 4.43782 71 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3350 0 326 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7450 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1725 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5625 0 1488 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9575 0 1085 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)