Oct 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 19,820.267 million rupees Open interest : 787,774 Volume : 313,182 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.7050 77.8875 77.6925 77.7250 2281 4970 504.52761 6486 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.1800 78.2575 78.1000 78.1150 289 3097 180.41608 2307 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.6700 78.6700 78.6700 78.6700 2 2 0.15734 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.5450 98.9825 98.5300 98.8350 2689 7720 961.53678 9745 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.0275 99.3950 99.0200 99.3125 299 2329 226.07473 2281 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.6875 56.9725 56.6875 56.8650 1359 2208 194.39846 3420 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.0400 57.2975 57.0375 57.1750 34 347 2.86054 50 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2300 61.3850 61.1500 61.3525 8129 320286 11377.21409 185609 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5200 61.7225 61.5200 61.7050 1988 295952 5426.45391 88038 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9425 62.1200 61.9325 62.1125 361 132966 869.94888 14033 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3075 62.4450 62.3075 62.4450 10 6894 8.98506 144 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.4700 62.6800 62.4700 62.6800 15 2527 30.96045 494 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0500 0 2473 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3000 63.3000 63.3000 63.3000 1 518 3.165 50 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7000 63.7000 63.7000 63.7000 2 1133 4.6501 73 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.0500 64.0500 64.0500 64.0500 4 1325 9.6075 150 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.3500 64.4500 64.3500 64.4500 5 3027 19.31 300 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)