Oct 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 27,622.473 million rupees Open interest : 811,395 Volume : 440,432 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.9450 78.0600 77.7950 77.9000 2248 4737 546.61747 7014 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.2875 78.4200 78.1700 78.2950 866 3446 242.43522 3097 EURINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.7650 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.8875 99.0600 98.7000 98.8700 2300 6600 691.69648 6996 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.4500 99.5000 99.1800 99.3200 747 3409 261.35596 2632 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 98.5000 99.7000 98.5000 99.4000 4 3 0.3976 4 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.9150 56.9900 56.7400 56.7500 1107 1861 153.72605 2704 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.3000 57.3000 57.0450 57.1050 80 352 19.35981 339 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3300 61.4200 61.3050 61.3375 7765 267188 13711.69047 223481 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6850 61.7600 61.6475 61.6825 3681 357898 9827.29471 159280 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1025 62.1475 62.0550 62.0925 639 148198 2010.12774 32374 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4750 62.5125 62.4000 62.4750 33 6664 115.12286 1843 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7625 62.8100 62.6725 62.8000 7 2536 1.19298 19 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1350 63.1850 63.1350 63.1850 11 2371 19.07685 302 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7400 0 518 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1000 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4625 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5100 64.5500 64.4600 64.5000 17 3154 22.37872 347 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)