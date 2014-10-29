Oct 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 31,607.460 million rupees Open interest : 882,237 Volume : 497,796 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.9975 78.1475 77.9675 78.1250 1297 3914 411.08563 5267 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.2900 78.5625 78.2900 78.5400 3574 5650 908.12915 11573 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.9200 79.0425 78.9200 78.9800 276 3300 263.5468 3337 EURINR 25-Feb-15 80.0325 80.0325 80.0325 80.0325 1 1 0.08003 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.8075 99.0375 98.7800 98.9975 1172 5427 560.37144 5665 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.2500 99.5200 99.2500 99.3400 2549 5729 870.51655 8759 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.9600 100.0250 99.8700 99.8850 137 2070 237.47841 2375 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.6625 56.7900 56.6150 56.7375 763 1046 141.30585 2492 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.9825 57.1550 56.9600 57.0600 1402 540 152.97364 2681 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2500 61.3200 61.2150 61.3125 3656 215006 8378.02755 136704 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6050 61.6900 61.5575 61.6575 8865 454673 16842.42527 273208 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0175 62.0900 62.0000 62.0475 657 167754 2503.41232 40346 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4025 62.4400 62.3975 62.4200 91 6486 230.43357 3692 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6200 62.9000 62.6200 62.7725 22 2749 21.57934 344 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1200 63.1500 63.1200 63.1500 12 1662 51.90777 822 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7875 0 518 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1500 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5200 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5000 64.5500 64.5000 64.5500 3 3254 34.1865 530 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)