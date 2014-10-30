Oct 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,442.993 million rupees Open interest : 656,924 Volume : 272,985 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.1900 78.1900 77.5775 77.7200 3663 6928 923.83518 11878 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.4500 78.4500 78.2200 78.2550 14 3324 2.66326 34 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.2400 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.1000 99.1000 98.5550 98.8200 3136 5972 1062.4496 10766 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.4000 99.4275 99.1500 99.3775 69 2254 24.41817 246 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.6225 99.7500 99.6225 99.7500 2 2 0.19937 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.1350 100.3350 100.1350 100.3350 2 2 0.20047 2 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.8400 56.8400 56.5700 56.6800 1646 1725 235.89748 4164 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7500 61.8800 61.6925 61.7575 10665 442115 14097.00446 228256 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2275 62.2500 62.1050 62.1675 685 177209 1074.37713 17286 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5900 62.5900 62.4775 62.5150 29 6748 21.31592 341 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.0500 62.8800 62.0500 62.8800 4 2750 0.37633 6 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3725 0 1662 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4550 63.4550 63.4550 63.4550 1 520 0.12691 2 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1825 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5625 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6000 64.6000 64.5900 64.5900 2 3254 0.12919 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)