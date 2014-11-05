Nov 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,898.146 million rupees Open interest : 712,416 Volume : 279,838 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 77.2550 77.4000 76.9300 77.0100 2890 6783 845.33586 10952 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.7100 77.7100 77.4750 77.5175 7 3312 2.24746 29 EURINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.0000 0 1 0 0 EURINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.4500 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 98.6500 98.6500 97.7225 97.9375 4215 6211 1408.20195 14353 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.1125 99.1800 98.4350 98.5675 35 2227 11.24638 114 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.9275 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.4900 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 54.2950 54.2950 53.8125 53.9150 2456 3459 448.34217 8302 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 54.4725 54.4725 54.1725 54.2350 27 67 2.17127 40 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6375 61.7075 61.5400 61.6450 8690 462454 12426.55512 201696 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0000 62.0975 61.9500 62.0550 745 200793 2133.03583 34398 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3500 62.4425 62.3125 62.4100 223 16367 600.17121 9623 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6500 62.7825 62.6000 62.7825 9 2789 1.81774 29 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.9700 63.1500 62.9700 63.1100 6 1686 19.02076 302 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7225 0 550 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0950 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4625 0 1325 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8600 0 3254 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)