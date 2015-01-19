Jan 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 18,384.495 million rupees Open interest : 578,355 Volume : 287,486 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.3975 71.9650 71.2875 71.6775 3110 5803 606.95582 8471 EURINR 25-Feb-15 71.7600 72.3175 71.7125 72.0450 231 768 45.64498 634 EURINR 27-Mar-15 72.7225 72.7225 72.6550 72.6550 10 23 0.72689 10 EURINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.2925 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.7100 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.6025 93.8925 93.3475 93.6500 4584 5108 1509.75951 16128 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.8775 94.3400 93.8450 94.0550 159 1203 38.64316 411 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.4475 0 15 0 0 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.8100 52.8450 52.6600 52.7125 1937 1880 222.84479 4223 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.0775 53.1125 52.9825 53.0125 45 401 3.078 58 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.9500 61.9500 61.6700 61.8025 12671 355446 11839.03054 191551 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.0650 62.2525 62.0150 62.1525 1993 113492 1997.60046 32142 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.4100 62.6425 62.4050 62.4925 819 60231 1652.90547 26434 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.9300 63.0100 62.9275 63.0075 69 26088 462.30367 7345 USDINR 27-May-15 63.2300 63.3600 63.2300 63.3600 6 2507 4.36473 69 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.7100 63.7100 63.7100 63.7100 1 1889 0.6371 10 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2825 0 3200 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)