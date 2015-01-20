Jan 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 14,496.728 million rupees Open interest : 594,863 Volume : 226,690 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.6625 71.8725 71.5900 71.6675 2615 4770 606.43204 8456 EURINR 25-Feb-15 72.0500 72.2250 72.0000 72.0400 65 661 12.75711 177 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.6550 0 23 0 0 EURINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.2925 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-May-15 75.2000 75.2000 75.2000 75.2000 1 150 11.28 150 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.3200 93.7850 93.1950 93.6500 2939 4358 1143.78839 12240 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.7000 94.2100 93.7000 94.1575 62 1215 11.08149 118 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.3200 94.3200 94.3200 94.3200 1 15 0.09432 1 GBPINR 27-May-15 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 2 974 94.3806 974 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.4000 52.4575 52.1600 52.1775 2531 2226 288.07124 5506 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.6425 52.7200 52.4725 52.4850 82 231 18.02174 342 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.8500 62.0150 61.7700 61.8025 8979 352260 10321.45577 166825 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.1700 62.3600 62.1150 62.1550 1897 123821 1271.99537 20451 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.6000 62.7500 62.5300 62.5600 614 70199 697.99613 11145 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.0000 63.0350 62.9850 62.9850 10 26090 1.07103 17 USDINR 27-May-15 63.4050 63.4125 63.3175 63.3175 8 2619 8.04926 127 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.7500 63.7500 63.6600 63.6600 3 2050 10.25376 161 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2825 0 3200 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)