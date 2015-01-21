Jan 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 14,115.160 million rupees Open interest : 583,181 Volume : 220,975 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.5150 71.5250 71.2350 71.4625 2439 5342 473.13832 6627 EURINR 25-Feb-15 71.8750 71.8875 71.6950 71.8175 62 809 18.51225 258 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5675 0 23 0 0 EURINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.1025 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.6200 93.6600 93.0100 93.3425 4310 5954 1274.45586 13651 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.9900 94.0425 93.4950 93.7700 173 1298 43.58027 465 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.4800 94.4800 94.1025 94.1025 13 40 3.85892 41 GBPINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.9100 0 974 0 0 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.2400 52.6075 52.2400 52.4900 2587 3236 306.4425 5843 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.7225 52.8650 52.6750 52.8075 35 231 1.89999 36 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.8400 61.8400 61.6200 61.7175 8423 331248 9449.0079 153158 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.1275 62.1500 61.9725 62.0600 2169 130105 1901.82728 30650 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.5550 62.5550 62.3800 62.4550 207 70194 247.18478 3959 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.8550 62.9150 62.8200 62.8550 177 25782 390.44838 6211 USDINR 27-May-15 63.1225 63.2200 63.1225 63.1800 4 2689 4.48617 71 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.5650 63.5650 63.5650 63.5650 1 2055 0.31783 5 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0550 0 3200 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)