Jan 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,816.140 million rupees Open interest : 581,624 Volume : 281,949 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.5100 71.8475 71.4250 71.7925 3267 5092 663.56079 9262 EURINR 25-Feb-15 71.8850 72.1900 71.8225 72.1700 358 975 85.21215 1184 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.3600 0 23 0 0 EURINR 28-Apr-15 73.1375 73.1375 73.1375 73.1375 1 2 0.07314 1 EURINR 27-May-15 73.8000 73.8000 73.8000 73.8000 10 400 29.5938 401 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.4100 93.7550 93.1650 93.6675 2676 4477 900.10807 9625 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.7850 94.2225 93.6275 94.1450 173 1373 65.47139 697 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.4300 94.7300 94.4300 94.7300 2 42 0.18916 2 GBPINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.5600 0 974 0 0 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.1575 52.5575 52.0525 52.4800 2008 3127 261.09996 4993 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.4275 52.7875 52.3550 52.7650 122 306 21.63995 411 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.6800 61.7975 61.5225 61.7250 8100 300462 11503.87104 186475 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.9975 62.1400 61.8700 62.0775 2328 154718 3267.56298 52664 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.3700 62.5300 62.2800 62.4625 462 70249 402.03206 6439 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.7150 62.9050 62.7000 62.8550 169 31519 603.29519 9599 USDINR 27-May-15 63.0575 63.2950 63.0575 63.2600 10 2713 6.1976 98 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.5725 63.6000 63.5725 63.6000 4 1972 6.23266 98 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9725 0 3200 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)