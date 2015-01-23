Jan 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,469.472 million rupees Open interest : 629,345 Volume : 391,332 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.3000 71.3000 68.9850 69.1000 4764 3948 977.5369 14054 EURINR 25-Feb-15 70.3700 70.4775 69.3875 69.4825 526 1061 104.99086 1501 EURINR 27-Mar-15 70.5100 70.5975 69.9000 69.9000 14 132 7.63176 109 EURINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.1375 0 2 0 0 EURINR 27-May-15 72.1500 72.1500 72.0000 72.0000 2 1 28.83 400 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.1000 93.1000 92.0050 92.1450 3388 4940 830.15287 9004 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 92.7200 92.7825 92.4400 92.6300 242 1641 53.63383 579 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 93.0650 93.0700 92.9750 93.0125 27 122 7.44311 80 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 51.9975 52.1075 51.7700 52.0050 2826 1934 340.66605 6558 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.1500 52.3750 52.1050 52.2675 162 271 35.56429 681 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.5000 61.6100 61.3775 61.5050 9538 308447 15648.91283 254408 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.8000 61.9425 61.7275 61.8300 4134 191621 5744.09583 92883 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.1500 62.3200 62.1325 62.2075 435 75266 604.25133 9706 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.6050 62.7100 62.5700 62.6650 127 32087 83.30503 1330 USDINR 27-May-15 62.9000 63.0775 62.9000 63.0775 8 2700 2.45697 39 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6725 0 1972 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0300 0 3200 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)