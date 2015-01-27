Jan 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Tuesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 26,041.541 million rupees
Open interest : 668,885
Volume : 418,066
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 28-Jan-15 69.0275 69.7300 69.0125 69.2600 4804 3974 725.84887 10464
EURINR 25-Feb-15 69.7425 70.0350 69.3850 69.6025 1390 3287 391.86516 5630
EURINR 27-Mar-15 69.8875 69.9350 69.8400 69.8400 20 152 1.39794 20
EURINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.4050 0 2 0 0
EURINR 27-May-15 70.0025 70.0025 70.0025 70.0025 1 1 0.07 1
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 92.7200 92.8800 92.5125 92.5825 2824 5048 547.18759 5901
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.2200 93.3200 92.9250 93.0075 365 1973 127.42078 1368
GBPINR 27-Mar-15 93.4500 93.8000 93.4500 93.6500 13 124 1.21851 13
JPYINR 28-Jan-15 51.8375 52.1850 51.7900 52.0100 2026 1590 236.59624 4548
JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.1375 52.4900 52.0925 52.2825 477 315 76.41761 1461
USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.4775 61.5125 61.3775 61.3950 6858 246856 14529.4005 236487
USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.8375 61.8500 61.7025 61.7200 3636 285956 8904.93245 144156
USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.2000 62.2000 62.1000 62.1050 311 75264 387.49326 6235
USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.5275 62.5950 62.4950 62.5000 49 32795 95.13917 1522
USDINR 27-May-15 62.9500 62.9500 62.8950 62.8950 6 2767 4.27889 68
USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3900 0 1972 0 0
USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7450 0 3200 0 0
USDINR 27-Aug-15 63.9500 63.9500 63.9100 63.9100 2 3609 12.2744 192
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
