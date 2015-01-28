Jan 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Wednesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 32,069.574 million rupees
Open interest : 669,301
Volume : 509,726
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 28-Jan-15 69.7000 69.8950 69.6425 69.8475 1386 2680 408.2385 5852
EURINR 25-Feb-15 70.0525 70.2550 69.8775 70.0550 2697 5108 628.60574 8972
EURINR 27-Mar-15 70.5425 70.5550 70.3575 70.4575 28 204 7.47203 106
EURINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.6625 0 2 0 0
EURINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0775 0 1 0 0
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.0500 93.3175 93.0500 93.2250 1590 2190 674.29467 7234
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.2000 93.8875 93.2000 93.7375 2975 4412 1040.69464 11110
GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.2275 94.3100 93.9775 94.3100 11 128 6.02793 64
JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.0550 52.1350 51.9650 52.0925 476 1564 63.51433 1220
JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.3000 52.6375 52.1475 52.3625 1954 834 342.629 6549
USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.4600 61.5250 61.3975 61.4100 3808 177795 10179.61099 165644
USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.7950 61.8450 61.6000 61.6700 8381 340663 16651.54503 269706
USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.2000 62.2300 61.9875 62.0400 1105 88979 1960.38769 31566
USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.6200 62.6200 62.4000 62.4350 61 32866 85.30889 1365
USDINR 27-May-15 62.9000 62.9000 62.7775 62.7775 13 3094 20.6121 328
USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.2050 63.2050 63.2050 63.2050 1 1972 0.63205 10
USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6900 0 3200 0 0
USDINR 27-Aug-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0250 0 3609 0 0
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
