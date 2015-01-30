Jan 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,636.372 million rupees Open interest : 482,691 Volume : 279,220 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-15 70.3275 70.7350 70.2400 70.6200 2691 5455 571.418 8107 EURINR 27-Mar-15 70.6225 71.1350 70.6225 71.0350 93 259 8.22458 116 EURINR 28-Apr-15 71.2700 71.5200 71.2700 71.5200 2 4 0.14279 2 EURINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5200 0 1 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.2525 0 450 0 0 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.6450 93.9900 93.4150 93.8125 2597 4792 702.74345 7502 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 93.9800 94.4500 93.9800 94.2675 18 152 2.92077 31 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 94.6000 94.7700 94.5000 94.7050 4 3 0.37858 4 GBPINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.8500 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.6475 52.9950 52.5400 52.8925 1814 1711 218.67767 4146 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.0000 53.3000 53.0000 53.1300 6 5 2.34088 44 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.1550 62.3500 62.0025 62.2400 12757 330658 15555.7172 250107 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.4500 62.7300 62.3900 62.6125 538 93148 472.07344 7548 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.8400 63.1200 62.8000 63.0075 225 33623 85.81662 1363 USDINR 27-May-15 63.2000 63.4025 63.1500 63.4000 12 3176 5.57295 88 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.5000 63.8050 63.4550 63.8050 12 2099 9.03464 142 USDINR 29-Jul-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0000 0 3238 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5150 0 3736 0 0 USDINR 28-Sep-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8850 0 35 0 0 USDINR 28-Oct-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0500 0 65 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5350 0 35 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.5150 65.5175 65.5150 65.5175 4 45 1.31034 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)