Reuters Market Eye -Cash-settled interest rate futures started trading in MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCX-SX) on Monday.

The IRF contract for the 10-year benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bond attracted the highest volume at 1.5 billion rupees with a last traded price of 101.65 rupees.

The other IRF contract traded is the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds on Monday.

The National Stock Exchange will start trading IRF contracts from Tuesday, while BSE Ltd will start trading them from January 28.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)