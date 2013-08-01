Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/fILES

MUMBAI The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCEI.BO) said it does not see any operational or financial impact from the suspension of forward contracts by commodities bourse operator National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), which shares its promoter with MCX.

Financial Technologies FITE.NS owns substantial stakes in both MCX and NSEL.

NSEL on Thursday suspended trading in its one-day forward contracts till further notice, and decided to merge the delivery and settlement of all pending contracts, raising concerns about defaults to customers.

MCX shares fell 20 percent on Thursday, the highest possible fall before the circuit breaker was triggered.

