MOSCOW Nov 13 The rouble was under pressure on
Wednesday and government debt yields traded at multi-month
highs, as scaled-up expectations of U.S. monetary easing weighed
ahead of a weekly bond auction in Moscow.
At 0838 GMT, the rouble was up 0.1 percent at 32.87
versus the dollar, tracking stronger oil prices
but still trading near two-month lows. It was 0.1 percent
stronger against the euro at 44.16.
That left Russia's currency up by the same margin at 37.95
against its dollar-euro basket..
"The rouble may fall to 33.0 per dollar, while a temporary
dollar weakness may delay this moment," said Dmitry Savchenko,
an analyst at Nordea bank.
Adding to pressure on the rouble, the economy ministry said
Russia's economic growth may come below official forecast of 1.8
percent this year.
The finance ministry will later sell up to 25 billion
roubles ($760 million) in three-year and five-year
debt in two auctions, guiding investors towards
yields of 6.45-6.5 percent and 7.1-7.15 percent, respectively.
Demand is expected to be subdued, with guidance suggesting
no premium to the secondary market and the rouble remaining on a
weaker footing.
The ministry is not rushing to borrow at any price, after it
run a budget surplus in January-September of 1.2 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP).
Yields on Russia's 10-year treasury bonds are trading at
two-month highs, hit by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
may soon start to reduce its monetary stimulus.
"Russia's overly hawkish central bank has failed to deliver
the rate cuts which fixed-income investors have been waiting
for... making the OFZ market more vulnerable to Fed tapering,"
Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy,
said in an email.
The dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 0.7
percent at 1,428 points and the rouble-traded MICEX also
fell 0.7 percent to 1,490 points.
"Russian shares lack support this morning, depressed by news
that the third plenary session in China (on the economic plan)
delivered no major surprises, as well as Lockhart's (Atlanta Fed
President) 'tapering is on the table for Dec' comment," a trader
at a Western bank said in a note to clients.
Shares in Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator
Megafon were down 0.5 percent after its
third-quarter results came in as expected.
($1 = 32.8562 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina, additional reporting by Zlata
Garasyuta; Editing by Lidia Kelly, John Stonestreet)