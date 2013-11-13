MOSCOW Nov 13 The rouble was under pressure on Wednesday and government debt yields traded at multi-month highs, as scaled-up expectations of U.S. monetary easing weighed ahead of a weekly bond auction in Moscow.

At 0838 GMT, the rouble was up 0.1 percent at 32.87 versus the dollar, tracking stronger oil prices but still trading near two-month lows. It was 0.1 percent stronger against the euro at 44.16.

That left Russia's currency up by the same margin at 37.95 against its dollar-euro basket..

"The rouble may fall to 33.0 per dollar, while a temporary dollar weakness may delay this moment," said Dmitry Savchenko, an analyst at Nordea bank.

Adding to pressure on the rouble, the economy ministry said Russia's economic growth may come below official forecast of 1.8 percent this year.

The finance ministry will later sell up to 25 billion roubles ($760 million) in three-year and five-year debt in two auctions, guiding investors towards yields of 6.45-6.5 percent and 7.1-7.15 percent, respectively.

Demand is expected to be subdued, with guidance suggesting no premium to the secondary market and the rouble remaining on a weaker footing.

The ministry is not rushing to borrow at any price, after it run a budget surplus in January-September of 1.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Yields on Russia's 10-year treasury bonds are trading at two-month highs, hit by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start to reduce its monetary stimulus.

"Russia's overly hawkish central bank has failed to deliver the rate cuts which fixed-income investors have been waiting for... making the OFZ market more vulnerable to Fed tapering," Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy, said in an email.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 0.7 percent at 1,428 points and the rouble-traded MICEX also fell 0.7 percent to 1,490 points.

"Russian shares lack support this morning, depressed by news that the third plenary session in China (on the economic plan) delivered no major surprises, as well as Lockhart's (Atlanta Fed President) 'tapering is on the table for Dec' comment," a trader at a Western bank said in a note to clients.

Shares in Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon were down 0.5 percent after its third-quarter results came in as expected.

($1 = 32.8562 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maya Dyakina, additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Lidia Kelly, John Stonestreet)