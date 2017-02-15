Feb 15 Advertising and communications company
MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group
Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its
board.
Shares of MDC Partners were up about 30 percent at $8.80 in
morning trading.
In November, MDC Partners said it had hired an adviser to
evaluate its capital structure strategy
As of Sept. 30, the company had total liabilities of $2.09
billion and total assets of $1.6 billion.
On completion of the Goldman investment, which is expected
to close in the first quarter of 2017, the bank will own about
15 percent of MDC.
Bradley Gross, a managing director in the merchant banking
division of Goldman Sachs, will join MDC's board after the close
of the transaction, increasing the size to seven members.
Proceeds from the investment will be used to pay down
existing debt, MDC said.
