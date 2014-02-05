(Refiles to remove extraneous word "corrected" from headline)

Feb 5 Feb 5 MDC Holdings Inc : * says 2013 home deliveries of 4,710 homes, up 26% * says 2013 home sales revenue $1.63 bln, up 41% * Q4 earnings per share $0.62 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * says Q4 net new orders of 752 homes, down 13% * ended Q4 with 1,262 homes in backlog,compared with backlog of 1,645 homes in 2012 * Q4 rev view $434.2 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * says Q4 home sale revenues of $460.9 million, up 18% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)