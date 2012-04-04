* Picks up minority stake in Doner for undisclosed sum
* Raises 2012 revenue forecast by $50 mln
* Raises 2012 EBITDA view by $8 mln
* Shares up 5 percent
April 4 Canada's MDC Partners Inc
raised its 2012 revenue outlook by $50 million, as the
advertising and marketing company won new clients and acquired a
stake in a Detroit-based agency.
The company picked up a "significant" interest in Doner,
which counts Chrysler Group LLC, Coca-Cola Co, Coleman Co
and AutoTrader.com as it clients.
"We have a substantial minority (in Doner) and ... will
ultimately, convert our convertible preferred, and go to
majority," Chief Executive Miles Nadal said in a conference
call.
MDC Partners did not disclose the financial details of the
deal but said it would not spend more than $10-$15 million on
acquisitions this year.
MDC owns nearly 50 agencies located in the United States,
Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It raised its 2012
revenue outlook to between $1.05 billion and $1.08 billion from
the earlier estimate of between $1 billion and $1.03 billion.
"Our net new business wins were in excess of $40 million in
the first quarter, versus a modest $8 million in the first
quarter of last year," Nadal said.
MDC also raised the estimate for its earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by $8
million to between $110 million and $115 million.
"We have more in the pipeline, and we expect a material ramp
up in profitability in Q2," the CEO said.
MDC shares were trading up 5 percent at C$11 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.