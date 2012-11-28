Nov 28 MDM Engineering Group Ltd, which
provides engineering services to the mining industry, said it
agreed to be bought by Australia's Sedgman Ltd in a
deal valued at $110 million.
Under the deal, which is subject to MDM shareholder
approval, Sedgman's BVI unit will acquire the total share
capital of MDM.
South Africa-based MDM said its shareholders will receive
181 pence cash for every share held, representing an 8.7 percent
premium to MDM's closing price on Tuesday on the London Stock
Exchange.
Sedgman, which provides mineral processing and
infrastructure services to the resources industry, said the deal
will allow it to grow its presence in Africa.
As part of the deal, the 70 percent of the consideration
paid to key MDM shareholders, including some senior employees,
will be in cash, while the rest will be paid in the form of
Sedgman shares.
MDM, with a market value of 62 million pounds ($99.4
million), offers services such as project evaluation, design,
construction and project management to the mining industry.
MDM shares were up 5 percent at 175.6 pence, below the offer
price, at 0807 GMT.