GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Oct 7 Mdm Engineering Group Ltd
* Mdm and foster wheeler merger becomes unconditional
* Implementation date of merger ( "implementation date") is expected to be 23 october 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.