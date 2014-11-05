BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
Nov 5 MDxHealth SA :
* Raises 12.33 million euros ($15.43 million) in equity offering
* Private placement of 3,425,000 new shares at 3.60 euros (or $4.51) per share
* Closing price of MDxHealth shares on Euronext Brussels on Nov. 4, before launch of private placement was 3.599 euros per share
* Petercam NV/SA acted as sole lead manager and book runner in the private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17 Arkansas has not called off its plans to begin an unprecedented series of executions on Monday despite federal and state court rulings that temporarily halted the lethal injections of eight death row inmates.