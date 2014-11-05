Nov 5 MDxHealth SA :

* Raises 12.33 million euros ($15.43 million) in equity offering

* Private placement of 3,425,000 new shares at 3.60 euros (or $4.51) per share

* Closing price of MDxHealth shares on Euronext Brussels on Nov. 4, before launch of private placement was 3.599 euros per share

* Petercam NV/SA acted as sole lead manager and book runner in the private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)