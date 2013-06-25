BRIEF-Lansen Pharmaceutical appoints Wu Zhen Tao as chairman
* Wu Zhen Tao has been appointed as chairman of board Source (http://bit.ly/2nCvEXr) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 25 MDxHealth SA : * TM) : MDxHealth completes EUR18 million ($24M) equity raise * Says issued 8,737,683 new shares at a subscription price of EUR 2.06 per
share
March 30 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka-based conglomerate Hemas Holdings PLC's (Hemas) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the National ratings on Hemas's outstanding senior unsecured debentures at 'AA-(lka)'. Hemas's rating reflects the defensive nature and market leadership of its established businesses; and strong balance sheet with historically low leverage d